'Haryana Is A Land Of Excellence': CM Khattar Explains His State's Sporting Supremacy

Over the past several years, the state of Haryana has emerged as a powerhouse when it comes to success in the field of sports. Irrespective of the level of the competition, whether it is at the Olympics or the Commonwealth Games, most often it is the state of Haryana which contributes with the most number of medals. With that in mind, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar explained during the Republic Summit why his state is often India's leader when it comes to sporting success.

During Republic's Summit, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, "Our population is two per cent but whatever medal India wins, the contribution of the state is 30 per cent, 35 per cent, (or) 40 per cent. People come to our state to understand our sports. They ask us what we do. We tell them that it is in the soil of our state. Our land is a land of excellence."

Considering the contribution of Haryana to the medals tally at both the Tokyo Olympics and the Commonwealth Games 2022, there is no secret that most of the successful Indian athletes hail from this state. Not only did the most number of Olympians hail from Haryana, but the state also contributed the most when it came to the overall medals tally.

Out of the 126 Indian athletes that participated in Tokyo, 31 were from Haryana. Additionally, five of India's Olympic medals also had a major contribution from Haryana (major contribution of state to two team medals and three individual medals). Neeraj Chopra, who won India's sole gold medal at the Olympics, also hails from Haryana. When it comes to contributions from other states, only two others contributed with a medal each: Manipur (individual medal for Mirabai Chanu) and Punjab (most members of the Indian men's hockey team are from this state).

And Haryana's domination in sports just does not end there as the state also contributed to the most number of gold medals at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) earlier this year. Out of the 22 gold medals that India won, nine of them were won by athletes from Haryana. Moreover, out of the 43 athletes that participated at CWG 2022 from Haryana, 17 of them returned with medals.