Taking note of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Haryana government issued a fresh set of restrictions, on Saturday, in districts that are observing high positivity rates. In the latest guidelines, cinema halls, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks and other places of leisure shall remain closed in five districts including Gurugram and Faridabad.

The government and private offices were also directed to function with 50% staff attendance. The new restrictions will remain in effect till January 12. The new guidelines issued by the Haryana Disaster Management Authority (DMA) stated that, based on daily positive cases, stringent restrictions are being imposed in the 5 ‘Group A’ districts with the highest daily infection rates. The districts include Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat.

Here are the latest guidelines

• All cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes shall remain closed

• All sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools shall remain closed (except being used for training of sportspersons for participation in National/International sports events as well as for organizing National/International sports events). No Spectators or visitors are to be allowed

• All entertainment parks and B2B exhibitions are prohibited

• Offices (Government and Private), except for emergency/essential services, are advised to function with 50% staff attendance. Malls and Markets are allowed to open up to 05:00 PM

• Bars and Restaurants are allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity

The restrictions came after the Haryana government announced that only fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed in public places like Mandis, grain markets, public transportation (bus stops and train stations), parks, religious sites, bars, restaurants, hotels, department stores, ration shops, and liquor and wine shops are just some of the places where you can find them.

The same law applies to malls, retail complexes, cinema halls, local markets, fuel and CNG stations, LPG gas cylinder collection facilities, sugar mills, milk booths, yogshalas, gyms, and fitness centres, as well as all government/board/corporation offices, private and public sector banks. A week ago, the state had reinstated night curfews. A day ago, Haryana reported 26 cases of the Omicron strain, bringing the total number of such cases in the state to 63.

India's COVID-19 situation, Omicron infections rise to 1,431

India reported 22,775 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 406 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its latest update. The current tally of Omicron cases stands at 1,431 with Maharashtra being the worst affected with 454 cases, followed by Delhi at 351. As per the Health Ministry, 8,949 people recovered from the illness while the active caseload stands at 1,04,781, which is less than 1% of the total cases. The country's recovery rate is 98.32%.

(Image: PTI/ANI)