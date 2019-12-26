Haryana: JJP's Vice-president Resigns From Post Over Problems With Party Functioning

The vice president of Haryana's Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), Ram Kumar Gautam resigned from his post on Wednesday over his displeasure with the party's functioning. However, he clarified that he has not left the party and would not do it till the time he is an MLA. He also reiterated that he was hurt with the fact that both BJP and JJP sealed an alliance in a meeting at a Gurugram Mall, which Gautam says he learned later.

Gautam on his resignation

Talking to the media, Ram Kumar Gautam said, “I have resigned from the post of party vice president.” “I will leave the party the day I cease to become an MLA,” he said when asked about the resigning from the party.

Referring to the BJP-JJP alliance, Gautam said, “I am not hurt that I was not made minister but hurt that I got to know later that the alliance was sealed in a meeting at a Gurugram Mall.”

Gautam had defeated Captain Abhimanyu, a minister in the previous BJP government, from Narnod Assembly constituency.

Gautam on Dushyant Chautala

Talking about the distribution of Haryana cabinet positions, Gautam added that Chautala is holding 11 cabinet portfolios which could have been distributed among party MLAs. He also said that Dushyant Chautala should not forget that he became deputy chief minister with the support of his party legislators. The BJP and JJP formed a post-poll alliance after the Haryana assembly election in October.

He said, “Dushyant Chautala wants to become the tallest Jat leader by following the elders of his family. I have the support of 36 castes. He would have progressed had he made me a minister. He is sitting on 11 ministries. Where shall other MLAs go?”

As per the state government's official website, ten cabinet departments have been listed in Dushyant Chautala's name. This includes Excise and Taxation, and Industries and Commerce, among others.

BJP managed to win 40 seats in the Haryana assembly while Congress bagged 31 seats in the recent elections . JJP, on the other hand, won 10 seats and in order to form the govt in a 90-member assembly, BJP entered into an alliance with JJP.

(With ANI Inputs)

