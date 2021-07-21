Haryana: Kundli Border Residents Hold Protest At Singhu Border; Demand Removal Of Farmers

As the farmers continue to protest against the Centre's 3 contentious farm laws, the residents of the Kundli-Singhu border on Wednesday staged a protest. Demanding that the farmers' agitation should come to an end the Kundli residents said that the farmers should be removed from the Singhu border as they have blocked roads, due to which day-to-day activities are being hampered. The protesting residents were seen holding placards, which read "Rasta Rokna Paap Hai. Ye Ek Abhishap Hai."

Haryana: Kundli-Singhu border residents hold protest rally

One of the residents, who are protesting at the Singhu border said, "In the last Maha Panchayat meeting, an ultimatum was given to the farmers. However, no investigation was done by the government or the farmers. Hence, a rally has been organised today."

Cautioning that if a relevant action is not taken immediately, the Kundli resident said that his fellow protestors determined to take more such steps in the upcoming days. Remarking that the residents are humbly requesting the protesting farmers with folded hands to vacate the road, he said, "If one side of the road is opened then 90 per cent of our problems will be solved." This way, the farmers can also continue with their protest and the movements will not be hampered as well, the resident added.

200 farmers to protest outside Parliament on July 22

Earlier on Tuesday, Bharatiya Kisan Morcha leader Balbir Singh Rajewal had said that 200 farmers will go to the Parliament during the Monsoon Session on Thursday to protest against the 3 farm laws. He had also informed that there has been no discussion with the Delhi Police over the permission. Things are being discussed, he added.

"It's been decided that our 'jatha' of 200 people will go there. No discussion over permission, things are being discussed, can't say anything now. Possibility of another meeting," the farmer leader was quoted as saying.

Farmers have been demonstrating against the three farm laws since November 2020 at three Delhi borders- Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur.

Farmers protest 3 farm laws

Farmers have been protesting against three farms laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020- which they believe will do away with the MSP system and benefit big corporations. However, the CEntre has rejected these claims on many occasions.

