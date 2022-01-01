Haryana Landslide: CM Khattar Saddened By Tragic Accident; Affirms Rescue Ops Underway

Following the tragic landslide at Dadam mining zone of Haryana's Bhiwani district on January 1, state Agriculture Minister JP Dalal arrived at the spot and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar affirmed rescue operations are underway. At least two were killed and half a dozen dumper trucks and some machines were buried as the landslide struck Dadam mining Zone on Saturday.

Dalal stated that the administration cannot confirm the exact figures on fatalities while stating that 'some people have died'.

"A team of doctors has arrived. We will try to save as many people as possible," JP Dalal further said.

Haryana CM saddened by landslide incident in Bhiwani

Taking to Twitter, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar wrote "Saddened by the unfortunate landslide accident in Dadam mining zone at Bhiwani. I am in constant touch with the local administration to ensure swift rescue operations and immediate assistance to the injured."

Reports suggest that half a dozen dumper trucks and machines were buried under debris following the landslide in the Tosham block.

"At least two people have died in the incident," Inspector Sukhbir of the Tosham Police Station informed PTI.

The dead are yet to be identified, he added while confirming that rescue search operation is underway.