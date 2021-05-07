Haryana Launches Door-to-door O2 Refilling Facility; Know How To Register For This Service

As India continues to battle against the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, people in Haryana will now be provided with a door-to-door oxygen cylinder refill facility, starting May 9. As per the Haryana government, the patients or their family will have to apply online on this website by generating an application request for the refilling of the oxygen cylinder. This latest development comes at a time when the country is facing an acute shortage of medical oxygen.

Haryana launches door-to-door oxygen refilling system

Earlier during the day, Additional Principal Secretary to CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Dr Amit Agrawal presided over the meeting with Nodal Officers of the District and Secretaries of the District Red Cross Society in this regard where he said, "This is a crisis situation and we all have to render our services in the same manner as soldier performs during a war situation."

Stating that many COVID-19 patients are getting treated in home isolation and many other people suffering from other diseases also require oxygen, Dr Amit Agrawal said that with the introduction of refilling oxygen cylinders at home, such patients will be benefited and their families will not have to line up for refilling cylinders. He also added that this initiative will also help to put an end to the black marketing of medical oxygen cylinders as well.

Dr Amir Agrawal said, "A portal- http://oxygenhry.in/ for this has been created. Voluntary organisations will register by visiting the portal, which will create their login credentials. As soon as the needy patient will register for oxygen cylinder refill on this portal, their application will be reflected in both the NGO and the Red Cross Society. If any of the Red Cross Society or NGO accepts the request, then the information will be reached via SMS on the given mobile number of the application patients."

As per Dr Agrawal, the applicant will have to upload a photo of the oxygen level in the oximeter and the Aadhaar number while applying. In addition to this, it will be mandatory to write the age and address of the patient. An application can be made only once a day from a mobile number.

COVID-19 situation in Haryana

As India continues to grapple with the pandemic, Haryana so far has recorded over 5,73,815 positive cases, out of which, 4,52,836 have successfully recovered and 5,137 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 14,840 new cases, 12,246 fresh recoveries and 177 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total active number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana is 1,15,842.

(Image: PTI, Pixabay)