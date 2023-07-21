Haryana Launches Pension Scheme For Singles, No Benefits For Divorcees Or Live-in Partners

Haryana government has finalized the rules for the pension scheme for unmarried people of 45 years and above. While finalizing the rules government stated that people in live-in relations and divorcees are not eligible for availing the benefits. The government issued the notification mentioning that Rs 2,750 is under pension to unmarried people 45 years old and above.

Meanwhile, the government has made it crystal clear that a person violating the norms will have to return the pension amount with interest. In case any individual availing the pension benefits got married and fails to inform the department, he or she has to return the pension amount with 12% interest. It has also been clarified in the notification of the government that divorced and the person living in a live-in relationship are not eligible for taking a pension. It has been said on behalf of the government that these concrete rules have been made to keep complete transparency in the pension scheme.

The Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) Authority will soon make the information regarding eligibility available to the Social Justice Department by the 10th of every month. By the end of the month, after checking all the facts, the pension ID of the eligible will be made by the 7th of the next month. After this, the department will contact the person concerned and consent will be taken from him/her to provide the benefits. This scheme has been implemented since last July 1.

There are 71 thousand unmarried and widowers eligible for this scheme in the state of Haryana. The government will have to spend Rs 20 crore every month for these pension schemes. Due to this, an additional expenditure of Rs 240 crore will be incurred on the budget on the state exchequer every year.

Read the eligibility!

(a) A widower who has attained the age of 40 years and his own verified annual income is up to Rs. 3 lakh. Such a person should be domiciled of Haryana and should have been residing in Haryana State for the last one year at the time of submission of the application. A person who is a divorcee or in a Live-in-relationship shall not be eligible for financial assistance under the scheme.

(b) An unmarried person, male as well as female, who has attained the age of 45 years and belongs to a family whose verified annual family income is up to Rs. 1.80 lakhs. Such a person should be domiciled of Haryana and should have been residing in Haryana State for the last one year at the time of submission of the application.

Have to follow the rules

#The monthly rate of financial assistance under the scheme shall be on the same rate as being provided under ―Financial Assistance to Destitute Women & Widows Scheme‖, which is presently Rs. 2750/- per month.

# Financial Assistance under the scheme will be provided till the beneficiary attains age of 60 years. Thereafter, he/she will be eligible to receive the Old Age Samman Allowance, subject to eligibility.

#The beneficiary shall not be allowed to draw the financial Assistance in case he/she is already drawing any other pension/financial assistance/annuity from any Govt/ Autonomous

#Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) shall have the right to stop payment of Financial Assistance if, at any stage, it is found that the benefit has been availed on a mistaken ground/false information or the condition for which the benefit was granted no longer exists or the beneficiaries got married after the grant of benefit but he/she does not inform the concerned District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) in this regards, the benefit drawn by him/her will be recovered along with interest 12% per annum.

#The verification of eligibility will be based on data available on the FIDR (Family Information Data Repository) established under the provision of the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Act, 2021. Hence, obtaining a family ID will be mandatory for the beneficiary.