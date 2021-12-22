Haryana Likely To Reduce Age Limit To Consume Liquor From 25 To 21 Years

In a significant development, the Haryana Government is expected to reduce the age limit to consume liquor to 21 years. On Wednesday, the state assembly amended its Excise Act to reduce the legal age to consume, purchase or sell liquor and other intoxicant drugs from 25 years to 21 years.

Presenting the bill on the concluding day of the Winter Session, the Haryana government said, "At the time of framing the Excise Policy for the year 2021-22, it was discussed that the age limit may be reduced from 25 years to 21 years, as many of other states have prescribed lower age limits. The National Capital Territory of Delhi has also recently reduced the age limit to 21 years. Moreover, the socio-economic conditions of the day have changed drastically from the time when the provisions were incorporated in the Excise Act."

It added, "People now are more educated and participating in new endeavours and also can take rational decisions when it comes to responsible drinking. Accordingly, The Haryana Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has been passed to reduce the minimum age limit of 25 years as provided in Sections 27, 29, 30 and 62 of the Haryana Excise Act, 1914 to 21 years.”

Earlier this year, the Delhi government had decided to reduce the minimum age for liquor consumption in the city from 25 to 21 years. The decision came after an expert committee formed by the government recommended that the legal drinking age be changed to 21. "The legal age to drink in Delhi will now be 21. There will be no government liquor stores in Delhi. No new liquor shops will be opened in the national capital," Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia announced on March 22. Before the announcement, Delhi was one of the 6 cities with the benchmark set at 25.

(With agency inputs)