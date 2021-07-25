Haryana: Lockdown Extended Till August 2; Education Hubs To Remain Open, Exams On The Go

Amid the rising cases of COVID in the state and country, and to put a check on the spread of the lethal virus, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government on Saturday extended the lockdown in the state by another week, till August 2.

'Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana' extended

An order issued by Haryana, Chief Secretary, Vijai Vardhan, stated, "The Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana is extended for another week, that is from July 26 (5 am onwards) to August 2 (till 5 am) in the state of Haryana." The order was floated in the exercise of powers under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

According to the order, aspirants appearing in various entrance and recruitment examinations by different universities, institutions, government departments, and recruitment agencies will be allowed to appear for their examinations in the state while adhering to COVID containment protocols.

Night curfew protocols remain the same

The night curfew timings will remain the same as earlier, i.e., it will be imposed from 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM on all days of the week in the state.

In a fresh list of instructions on what is permitted and what is not, the state government stated-

Meanwhile, the lockdown relaxations, concerning to opening of shops, malls, restaurants, religious places, corporate offices, will continue as currently in place.

Restaurants are allowed to operate at 50% seating capacity in malls from 10 am to 11 pm.

Standalone restaurants can remain open from 8 am to 11 pm. (These timings, however, are not applicable for restaurants at hotels).

Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food joints is permitted till 11 pm.

Gyms are allowed to operate from 6 am to 9 pm with 50% capacity.

Religious places are allowed to open with 50 persons at a time.

Corporate offices are permitted to run with full attendance.

University/colleges are also allowed to re-open for students for doubts, practical classes in laboratories, practical examinations, and offline examinations.

Hostels (in colleges and universities) are allowed to open only for those students who are appearing in examinations. The Department of Higher Education shall release guidelines for implementation of these orders, separately.

Open training centers in Haryana, especially under the aegis of Haryana Skill Development Mission also allowed opening (by staggering of the trainees for maintaining social distancing).

Coaching institutions, libraries, and training institutes (whether government or private) are also allowed to open.

Industrial Training Institutes are also allowed to open for students for doubt classes, practical classes.

Bars, including those in hotels and malls, are allowed to operate till 11 pm with 50% seating capacity.

All shops are allowed to open from 9 am to 8 pm.

Clubhouses/restaurants/bars of Golf courses are allowed to open with 50% seating capacity from 10 am to 11 pm.

Gatherings in weddings, funerals/cremations are allowed with upto 100 persons.

In open spaces, a gathering of 200 people will be allowed.

Malls are allowed to operate from 10 am to 8 pm.

Cinema halls, including the standalone ones and those in malls, are allowed to function with a maximum 50% seating capacity.

Spas are allowed to open with 50% capacity from 6 am to 8 pm.

The state government has termed the lockdown "Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana (Epidemic Alert-Safe Haryana)".

Haryana on Saturday reported one COVID-19 related death, taking the cumulative toll to 9,617, while 13 fresh infections pushed the total infection case count to 7,69,717. The Haryana government had imposed the lockdown in the state on May 3 considering the prevailing Covid situation.

(Inputs from PTI)