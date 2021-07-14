Haryana Lockdown Extended Till July 19; Here's A List Of What Is Allowed And Not

The lockdown in Haryana has been extended till July 19. On July 11, the Haryana government released a statement allowing relaxation and allowing cinemas, spa centres and swimming pools in the state to reopen, while following COVID norms. The State Disaster Management Authorities have given permission for training sessions, offline examinations, ITI, coaching centres and offline university examinations to function and go on. The state government has extended the lockdown in the state, named Mahamari Alert Surkashi Haryana, till July 19. The lockdown has been extended from 5 am, July 12, till 5 am, July 19.

Haryana lockdown extended till July 19

For weddings and funerals, a crowd of 100 people is allowed. The authority has also removed the ban on wedding processions. Clubhouses/ restaurants/ bars of the Golf Courses are allowed to open with 50% seating capacity from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM with adherence to requisite social distancing and other COVID-19 appropriate safety norms. Members/visitors shall be allowed to play in Golf Courses by the management in a staggered manner so as to avoid overcrowding.

CLAT (Law entrance exam) is allowed to be conducted with preventive measures in place

Gatherings for weddings, funerals and cremations up to 100 people is allowed

Gatherings in open spaces are allowed with up to 200 people

Spas can be open with 50% capacity from 6 AM to 8 PM

Swimming pools are allowed to be open for athletes and swimmers that are competing

Cinema halls can be open with a 50% capacity

Universities and colleges can be open for doubt classes, practical classes and practical examinations

Open training centres under Haryana Skill Development Mission are allowed to be open

Coaching institutions, libraries, and training institutions are allowed to open

Industrial Training Institutes can be open for doubt classes, practical classes and practical examinations

Corporate offices can be reopened with full attendance

Clubhouses, restaurants and bars of golf courses can be open with 50% capacity from 10 AM to 10 PM

Gyms can be open with 50% capacity from 6 AM to 8 PM

Production units, establishments and industries are permitted to function while following COVID norms

Sports complexes can be open for outdoor sports, except contact sports

Further relaxations during Haryana lockdown

Delhi University has also permitted the conduction of CLAT exams, which is the entrance test for law courses. As per the Government of India, universities and colleges are allowed to conduct doubt classes, conduct practical examinations and offline examinations as per the guidelines set by the minister of health and family welfare. Spa centres are allowed to open at 50% capacity between 6 am to 8 pm. The pools have been allowed to open for swimmers or athletes that are preparing for swimming competitions. Cinema halls will also to allowed to operate at a 50% capacity. Private and government coaching institutes, training centres and libraries are allowed to function while following COVID norms. Shops, industries, corporates and more will continue to be shut as they have been during the Haryana lockdown. COVID cases in Haryana has reached a total of 7.69 lakh cases. There are currently 939 active COVID cases in Haryana.

