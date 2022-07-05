Haryana: Man 'accidentally' Shoots Friend Outside Panchkula Nightclub; FIR Registered

In a shocking incident from Haryana's Panchkula, a man accidentally opened fire on his friend injuring him in the leg outside a nightclub and further also allegedly fired at the bouncers who tried to intervene.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Sunday when the accused identified as Mohit, a resident of Ludhiana, was present outside the Coco Cafe and Lounge in Sector 11 of Panchkula with his friends. It was around 4:30 in the morning when the group of friends came out of the nightclub.

As visible in the CCTV footage accessed from the area, Mohit who proceeded towards the parking lot accidentally pulled out his weapon and shot at one of his friends injuring him in his leg. Later, when the bouncers at the spot came forward to intervene and stop any further escalations, Mohit rushed towards them allegedly firing at them and threatening them to stay away.

A woman friend accompanying Mohit consistently tried stopping him. Later, the injured man got up on his own and the group of friends along with the accused and the injured managed to flee away from the scene.

Police registers case in Panchkula nightclub firing

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Panchkula Police have also registered an FIR in the case and is investigating the matter to arrest the accused at the earliest. Whereabouts of other people in the group are also being scrutinized.

In addition to that, the police are also probing how the weapon was even allowed inside the nightclub and further on the matter of security outside nightclubs running beyond the permissible time limit.

Image: Republic World