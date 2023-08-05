Haryana: Man Arrested For Sharing Objectional Video On Social Media Platform

A man has been arrested for allegedly sharing an objectional video on Hindu deities on a social media platform, police said on Saturday.

Sajid, a native of Uttar Pradesh, faces charges of inciting religious sentiments, disturbing social harmony and those related to hate speech, police spokesperson Sube Singh said.

He owns a salon in the NIT-Faridabad area in Haryana's Faridabad district for the last three years and has been residing there, police said.

In the video on Hindu deities, shared on Facebook, they said, indecent language has been used.

Singh said that a case was registered against Sajid and two others at the Saran police station. He will be taken on police remand after being produced before a court, the spokesperson said and added that raids are being conducted to nab the other two accused.

The Faridabad Police arrested Sajid from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, Singh said and appealed to people to inform police about any kind of statements that have the potential to disturb social harmony.

Strict action will be taken against such anti-social elements, he said.