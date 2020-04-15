Haryana Man Marries Mexican Lover Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Amid the global health crisis owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, a man from Haryana married his Mexican lover. The man named Niranjan Kashyap met his wife Dana through a language learning app, after which they decided to tie the knot, not letting the COVID-19 virus hamper their plans. Dana and her mother flew down to India back on February 11 and the couple got hitched on April 13.

Haryana: Niranjan Kashyap from Rohtak married Dana, a Mexican national on April 13 under the Special Marriage Act amid #CoronavirusLockdown. Niranjan says, "We met through a language learning app. Dana&her mother came to India on 11th February for the wedding." pic.twitter.com/Q9QKjMsDTH — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

Coronavirus in Haryana

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala expressed confidence that the State will successfully sail through the extended Coronavirus lockdown period, asserting that "Haryana is well prepared". He said the government has met industry representatives to partially restart economic activities to avert large scale layoffs while maintaining social distancing protocols. Haryana has so far reported 185 cases of COVID-19 of which three patients have died while 29 people have recovered.

"Haryana is well prepared. We have divided the state into three categories — Green, where we don't have a single case; Orange, where we have limited cases; and Red, where we have extra number of cases. We are going to stagger it more now into blocks now from the district-level and then see which are the non-essential industries which should start working now," Dushyant Chautala said.

A total number of 10,815 cases of novel Coronavirus have been reported in India. So far, 353 people have succumbed to the infection in the country, while 1,189 patients have been cured. There are 9272 active cases in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(With Agency Inputs)

