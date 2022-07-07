Haryana Man Offers Atrocious Rs 2 Cr Bounty For Violence Against Nupur Sharma; Booked

After Ajmer Dargah cleric Salman Chisti, a hate video emerged from Haryana where a man is seen offering a "Rs 2 crore reward" for a horrific threat against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows a man enticing a YouTuber with a violent dare upon which he says a reward can be claimed on behalf of the entire Mewat.

Atrocious violent bounty against Nupur Sharma

"I am saying on behalf of all Mewat, if someone will chop Nupur Sharma's tongue I will give Rs 2 crore. On the behalf of whole Mewat, I will give Rs 2 crore. Get her tongue and take Rs 2 crore. Do it and take money right now," the man is heard saying.

Varun Singla, Superintendent of Police, Nuh, said that a complaint has been filed and one person has been booked. He also notified that the social media cell is working effectively in the district.

"Complaint has been filed. One accused is booked by name. Social media monitoring cell working actively in the district, keeping eye on viral messages and videos," Singla said.

Salman Chisti arrested

Ajmer dargah cleric Salman Chisti, who on camera allegedly offered his house to anyone who engages in violence against Nupur Shanra, was arrested, Rajasthan Police said on Wednesday. He was sent to two-day police custody.

Meanwhile, Dargah Circle Officer Sandeep Saraswat, who along with other police personnel had caught the accused, was removed from his posting after a video surfaced, in which he is allegedly heard telling Chisti that he should tell that he made the remarks in an inebriated state. An inquiry has been ordered against the police officer.

The video showing officer Saraswat with Chisti surfaced on social media, prompting the Rajasthan Police to remove him from his posting.