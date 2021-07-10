Haryana: Massive Clashes Break Out Between Farmers, Police Amid Cabinet Minister's Meeting

Violence erupted between farmers and police personnel in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar as protesting farmers attempt to break barricade and disrupt a meeting of Cabinet Minister Mool Chand Sharma on Saturday. Massive clashes broke out as state police tried to stop rotestors from marching ahead of the permitted line in Yamuna Nagar. On-ground visuals accessed by Republic Media show demonstrators trying to drive their tractors on police barricades while the security forces try to maintain law and order.

"State Cabinet Minister Mool Chand Sharma came here for a meeting at Ram Vilas Bhawan. Local leaders were also going to be present here. Farmers tried to stop the meeting. But police successfully managed to conduct the program," added Ashish Choudhary, DSP, Bilaspur to ANI.

A video of the protest also went viral where demonstrators tried to escalate the outcry by standing on the barricades and even clashing with the police. The farmers who are protesting against the three farm laws had earlier stated to disrupt every operation of the Haryana government until the laws are not taken back. Earlier, several meetings and operations of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar were disturbed by the agitating farmers.

Haryana Government promises 10 hours of electricity for farmers

Meanwhile, the Haryana government, on July 9 announced that the state will receive an additional 2 hours of electricity, bringing the total electricity supply per day up to 10 hours. The Chief Ministers' Office (CMO) stated that till the arrival of monsoons, farmers of the state will be given 10 hours of electricity instead of 8 hours. The CMO's office further stated, ''Sufficient power is available in the state and farmers will not face any kind of problem.'' Earlier this month, there were reports of soaring electricity demand and long electricity outages which led to farmers being dependant on diesel to irrigate lands.

Farmers' protests against the new farm laws

Farmers' protests have been carried out at the borders of the national capital and several other places against the new farm laws for past several months. The protestors have demanded the withdrawal of laws terming them 'anti-farmers' meanwhile the Central Government has stayed the implementation of the farm laws for 18 months and urged the protesting farmers to hold clause by clause discussion of farm laws and elaborate on which clause the farmers have problems with.