'Haryana May Launch ATS After Punjab Attacks': Anil Vij Says 'every House Will Be Checked'

Haryana cabinet minister and BJP leader Anil Vij after a meeting with senior officers in the state announced that the government is eyeing to bring in strict laws to tackle terrorism. While speaking about details discussed at the meeting, the BJP leader exuded confidence in the Haryana Police and stated that the state government talked about the precautions which can be taken. He further added that the incumbent government is planning to put in place an Anti-Terrorist squad in the state. It is pertinent to mention here that BJP leader Vij informed that higher rank officers like DIG and SP will also be part of the squad.

Importantly, the cabinet meeting was arranged after multiple terror attacks by Khalistani terror outfits in Punjab. Notably, a few days ago, an RPG was fired on the Punjab Police's Intelligence Headquarters as a result of which the window panes on one of the floors of the high-security building were shattered. Referring to this unfortunate incident, BJP's Anil Vij offered the Haryana Police assistance in fighting terrorism in Punjab. He said, "We are ready to give help the Punjab government."

Every house in Haryana will be checked: BJP's Anil Vij

The Haryana government further informed that they are planning to launch a campaign where they will conduct an inspection in every house of the state to find the 'anti-social elements.' The cabinet minister stated, ''A campaign will be launched to strengthen the inspection of tenants in Haryana so that no unknown and anti-social person is living in someone's house using a fake identity."

The government will also be installing night vision CCTV cameras in the crowded places of the state. He said, "Night vision CCTV cameras should be installed in crowded areas and government offices, buildings in Haryana where criminal incidents can be committed."

Mohali attack

In a major breakthrough in the Mohali rocket attack probe, six persons have been identified and detained by the Punjab Police. As per sources, all of them are overground workers and associated with Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda. Four mobile numbers have been tracked down while agencies have accessed two mobile recordings, sources revealed. Moreover, the initial report of the Punjab Police reportedly points at the role of the Rinda group.

Harvinder Singh Rinda and his family left Tarn Taran district in Punjab when he was 10 years old and moved to Nanded in Maharashtra. His name first came up in a case that was registered against him in Nanded in the year 2016. He also met gangster Jaspal Singh in Nanded.

The case against him was registered under IPC Section 302 (offence of murder), 396 (one of five or more persons, who are conjointly committing dacoity, commits murder in so committing dacoity),392 (Punishment for robbery),147 (guilty of rioting),148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon),149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of common object), 120B (party to a criminal conspiracy) of IPC; and 25 (possession or carrying any prohibited arms) 54, 59 of Arms Act.

Image: PTI, Republic World