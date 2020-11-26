Haryana Min Anil Vij Hits Back At Punjab CM For 'not Allowing Peaceful Talks With Farmers'

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij accused the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government of deliberately attempting to play up the farmers' protests & of not allowing the Haryana government to talk to them 'peacefully'. Haryana Police, on Thursday, unsuccessfully used water cannons and tear gas in an attempt to stop the crowd of protestors who engaged in throwing barricades off a bridge while marching to Delhi in protest against the controversial farm laws. Responding to Punjab CM's allegation of the Haryana govt allegedly provoking the protestors, Anil Vij categorically stated that they were not instigating anyone and that the Congress was deliberately trying to make it big.

"We are trying to make them understand. Many people are trying to commute for other work. Anti-Social elements are mixed with them and they should understand that other people are trying to work", said Anil Vij speaking to Republic TV.

"Captain is deliberately trying to make it big. Congress govt is doing this with purpose and not letting us talk with them peacefully. We are not instigating anyone", he added.

Punjab CM slams Khattar govt

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has asked his Haryana counterpart why his government is provoking the farmers. Echoing Akali Dal's Sirsa's statement, Captain Amarinder said that farmers have a democratic right to protest. He also said that it is ironic that the constitutional right of farmers is being oppressed in this manner. He has urged ML Khattar to let the farmers cross Haryana peacefully so that they can raise their demands in Delhi.

Similarly, Akali Dal chief Majinder Singh Sirsa highlighted the right of the farmers to protest and slammed the Union government for using force against the farmers. Sirsa also warned the Haryana government against any action. Akali Dal had parted ways with NDA due to disagreements with BJP on the farm bills.

For nearly 2 months farmers have been protesting peacefully in Punjab without any problem. Why is Haryana govt provoking them by resorting to force? Don't the farmers have the right to pass peacefully through a public highway? @mlkhattar pic.twitter.com/NWyFwqOXEu — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 26, 2020

The Union Agriculture Minister, meanwhile, has appealed to the farmers to not protest and instead sit down with the Centre for talks.

What are the controversial Farm Laws?

The Centre promulgated three ordinances affecting agriculture. Agriculture foodstuff including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions, and potato are to be deregulated while stock limits were to be imposed only under extreme conditions, under the amendment to the Essential Commodities act. The Farmers' produce trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act was to enable better price realisation for farmers by attracting investments - making the agriculture sector competitive.

Under the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm services ordinance, 2020, it provided a framework for the protection and empowerment of farmers with reference to the sale and purchase of farm products overriding all state APMC laws. State governments in Punjab, Rajasthan have passed laws annulling the Centre's laws.

