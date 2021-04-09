Haryana Minister Anil Vij Concerned Over Protesting Farmers Amid COVID-19 Surge

Haryana Home and Health minister on Friday expressed concerns over the large gathering of farmers at the state's border. Farmers have been protesting along the Delhi-Haryana borders against the new farm laws for the past several days. The minister further added that the state will follow all the guidelines by Centre, however, the fear of farmers' gathering is worrisome.

Minister Anil Vij also stated that he has to save the farmers from Covid-19.

"Today, there is such a huge gathering of farmers at Haryana border, and Coronavirus is spreading at a high speed. I have to save farmers from the virus," said minister Anil Vij.

Minister Anil Vij To Write Letter To Centre

Citing concerns over farmers' health, the BJP minister said that he will write a letter to the central government to restart the discussion process with the farmers. The farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws at several border areas affecting the areas of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

"I am going to write a letter to union agriculture minister to restart the discussion process with the protesting farmers, added minister Anil Vij.

COVID-19 Cases In Haryana

On Thursday, the state recorded 2,872 fresh Covid-19 cases taking a total tally to 3.08 lakh with 17,129 active cases and 11 deaths. The state surpassed the government's estimated number of keeping the cases under 15,000.

India in the last 24 hours recorded 1,31,968 fresh cases taking the total number of cases to 1.3 crore. While the country is continuously recording a higher number of cases several states have imposed lockdown, night curfew, and other methods to curb the Covid-19 surge.

(Inputs from ANI)