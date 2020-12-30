Haryana Minister Anil Vij Discharged; Will Stay At Home On Oxygen Support After COVID

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has been discharged from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Wednesday as he left for Ambala. He was undergoing treatment since December 15th after contracting COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the Haryana minister announced that he has been discharged from Medanta Hospital today and will stay at Home on Oxygen support.

I am discharged from Medanta Hospital today. Will stay at Home on Oxygen support. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) December 30, 2020

As the Cabinet Minister was suffering from a lung infection, he was transferred from PGI Rohtak to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram as his health worsened due to COVID-19. Vij had claimed that he was taking precautions even after taking the vaccine. Despite this, he tested positive and his health deteriorated. He had been the first person in the state to be administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin trial dose on November 20 and on December 5, he tweeted that he has tested Corona positive. Bharat Biotech contended that its vaccine was of two doses and that Vij had only been administered the first.

I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) December 5, 2020

Bharat Biotech issues statement

Later the Haryana Health Minister himself said that the doctors had already told him that the Corona vaccine starts working about 14 days after taking the second dose. Few hours after he tested positive, Bharat Biotech issued a statement, saying that Covaxin clinical trials include the subject being administered two doses given 28 days apart. They added that the vaccine's efficacy can only be determined 14 days after the subjects are given the second dose and that Covaxin has been developed to be effective only after both doses are provided to the subject. This whole process takes 42 to 45 days and there is no protection from the vaccine in the middle.

Haryana's COVID-19 count stands at 2,61,672 with 414 fresh cases on Tuesday. The state reported 10 more coronavirus deaths, taking the death toll to 2,892.

