Haryana Minister Anil Vij Says No Need To Panic, But People Should Voluntarily Follow Covid Norms

In the wake of a sudden spurt in Covid cases in some countries, Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said there was no need to panic, but asked people to voluntarily follow precautionary measures like wearing of masks in crowded places and using hand sanitiser.

Vij said if any specific guidelines or directions pertaining to Covid come from the Centre, they will be fully implemented in the state.

"There is no need to panic. But people must themselves follow measures against Covid like wearing masks, using sanitisers etc. Everyone should voluntarily follow these measures," Vij said in a statement.

He said Haryana has adequate stocks of medicine and RT-PCR test facility in every district. Ventilators are also available in sufficient numbers.

"We are fully prepared to fight against corona. Taking experience from the previous Covid waves, we are ready in all respects," he said.

Vij further said "earlier there was a problem of oxygen but now we have installed PSA plants in all hospitals above 50 beds and there is no shortage of oxygen". The sudden rise in positive cases in countries such as the US, Japan, Korea, Brazil and China has caused concern among Indian authorities.

The Centre has asked all states and Union territories to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive cases to understand the virus' new variants.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and getting vaccinated.