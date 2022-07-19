After Tauru DSP Surender Singh was crushed to death by the mining mafia near Nuh's Pachgaon, Haryana Transport and Mining Minister Mool Chand Sharma called the incident unfortunate. While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, he blamed the mafia for the brutal murder of the DSP and assured that stern action will be taken soon.

Tauru DSP Surender Singh was mowed down by the mining mafia on Monday, close to Gugugram. The DSP died on the spot and his body was found in an open dumpster. The DSP was also due for retirement soon, sources said.

"This is a very unfortunate incident and also the way DSP was mowed. This is Mewat area and usually, minings doesn't happen in this area. These people do such things during night time in hiding. Tauru DSP Surender Singh went to the spot along with 5 officers when the truck driver ran over him where he died on the spot. Multiple FIRs have been lodged against these people. Our governemnt will take stern action against the accused and they will be soon in police custody," said the Haryana Mining Minister.

Haryana BJP & AAP face-off over DSP's brutal murder

BJP and AAP responded to the major security lapse on part of Haryana government and illegal mining taking place in the state. BJP leader Raman Malik stated that the illegal mafia, be it land or mining, in Haryana, especially in the Nuh area, Jind-Hissar belt, and Mahendragarh belt, was running their empires before Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar took over the reins of power.

"For the last two years, our government has been tightening the screw on every illegal activity. Most of the time police were successful in apprehending those guilty. The police and administration have been given clear instructions by the Haryana CM and they have been conducting raids and search operations across the state. With the kind of operations carried out by our government, the mafias are in a state of frustration and fear. Around 99% of the time, my police officers, my CM, and administration do a wonderful job", said BJP's Raman Malik.

However, responding to the BJP's claims, AAP leader Ashok Tanwar stated, "The mining and drugs mafia is totally controlling the Haryana government. Illegal mining is happening in Haryana for a very very long time and across Haryana, whether it is the Yamuna river or the Aravalli hills. AAP has been raising this issue for the last 6 to 7 years and we have conducted yatras and raised complaints over the issue but no action has been taken yet. The mafias are getting power from the BJP leadership as without the involvement of the state government such incidents cannot take place".

