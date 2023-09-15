Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh Granted Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Harassment Case

A court here on Friday granted anticipatory bail to Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh in connection with a sexual harassment case registered against him last year on the complaint of a junior woman coach.

"The court has granted anticipatory bail to Sandeep Singh," the minister's counsel Siddharth Pandit, who along with the accused's main counsel Rabindra Pandit was present in the court, said.

Additional sessions judge Rajeev K Beri allowed the anticipatory bail plea of the minister, he said.

The court directed that the accused shall surrender before a trial court or area magistrate in Chandigarh within 10 days and will furnish personal bonds and surety, each of Rs 1 lakh, to the satisfaction of the said court.

The Chandigarh Police had last month filed a charge sheet, nearly eight months after the registration of the case.

The case stems from allegations of sexual assault made by a junior athletic coach from Haryana against the BJP leader.

Singh's counsels contended that he has been falsely implicated in this case whereas the complainant coach's counsel countered it.

Singh has been charged under IPC sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or criminal force with intent to disrobe), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Singh, the Minister of State for Printing and Stationery, is a first-time MLA and former India hockey captain.

After he was charged, Singh gave up his portfolio on "moral grounds".