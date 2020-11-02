Haryana: Minor Girl Goes Missing In Rewari, 'Muslim Boy Abducted Her' Claims Mother

Just days after the murder of a 21-year-old girl in Ballabhgarh, another incident pertaining to 'love jihad' has come to light in Haryana's Rewari district. A 16-year-old Hindu girl has been missing for 21 days and has allegedly abducted by a Muslim boy. The family of the missing girl had registered a police complaint on October 11, however, officials have been unable to locate the accused.

Police have formed several teams to find the accused and the minor girl. The victim's mother has alleged that the accused was an acquaintance and had visited their house on October 10 after which both of them have been missing. She has expressed dissatisfaction with the police's search operations as well.

READ | Faridabad Murder: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Assures Strict Punishment For Culprits

Speaking to Republic TV, the victim's mother alleged that her minor daughter had been missing for the last 21 days. According to the minor's mother, "My 16-year-old daughter, missing since October 11, has been caught by a JCB driver belonging to the Muslim community in her love trap and taken away from us. If the government does not listen to us, we will commit suicide, we need our daughter back at any cost."

On this matter, officials at Rewari police station have said that raids are being conducted at many places to find the missing girl. Khoul police station in-charge Virender Singh said, "We got the information about the disappearance of a minor girl from 11 October. A boy working for his family is missing along with the girl. We have registered a case and raided several places to find the girl. Once the girl is traced, everything will be revealed. "

READ | 'Ballabhgarh Case Related To Love-Jihad, Govt Considering Legal Provisions': Haryana CM

'Law against love jihad'

The incident has come to light just after the murder of a 21-year-old girl in Ballabgarh allegedly by a Muslim man, whom she refused to marry. The accused in this case, identified as Touseef, had been stalking the victim before she shot her right outside her college. As per news agency PTI, the incident took place when the woman came out of her college after appearing for an exam. The accused allegedly tried to abduct her in his vehicle and shot her when she tried to resist.

The recent cases of Love Jihad have led to state leaders assuring new strict laws to tackle love jihad. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had stated on Saturday that his government will enact a law against love jihad. Referring to a recent Allahabad High court order, Adityanath claimed that as the HC had opposed changing religion solely for marriage, his government too will bring a law based on it.

Following the UP CM, his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar had also assured a similar provision for strict punishment to those accused of love jihad, in wake of the Ballabgarh incident. "Since Ballabhgarh woman murder case is being linked with 'love jihad,’ Centre, as well as State govt, is looking into it, and considering legal provisions so that guilty is not able to escape, and no innocent person is punished," CM Khattar had stated.

READ | UP CM Yogi Adityanath Vows To Bring Law Against 'Love-Jihad'; Touts 'Mission Shakti'

READ | Man Held For Raping Teen, MP BJP Calls Case 'love Jihad'