Haryana: Minor Girl Thrashed By Govt School Teacher In Panchkula, Probe Initiated

In a tragic incident, a small school girl was brutally beaten up by a school teacher in the Panchkula district of Haryana. A video of a teacher thrashing the girl child has surfaced. The incident took place on Tuesday in the Government Primary School of Majri village located in Sector-2 of Panchkula in Haryana. An investigation has been initiated to nab the alleged teacher.

According to sources, the accused is the JBT teacher in the Government Primary School. The alleged school teacher slapped the girl multiple times in the corner of the school premises.

According to the CCTV footage, the five- year old girl in school uniform was brutally assaulted by a man in a corner of the school.

Taking stock of the incident. the Panchkula deputy district education officer Satpal Kaushik has directed the staff to identify the person involved in the assault. However, the man has not been identified so far. The district education officer has already initiated an inquiry to take action against the concerned teacher.