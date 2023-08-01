Haryana Nuh Violence: All Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut In Faridabad On Aug 1

In view of the violent clashes in Nuh district, Haryana administration on Monday (July 31) announced that all educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centres in Faridabad district will remain closed on Tuesday, August 1. The announcement came after two home guards were killed and over 50 people, including policemen, were injured in the clash between the two groups during a religious procession on Monday evening.

“Due to the occurance of communal tension in nearby District Faridabad, roads have been blocked by anti-social elements to disturb the peace and tranquility of society in District Faridabad. It is, therefore, necessary to close the Government and private educational institutions in the District to avoid any untowards incident,” Office of Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad, informed.

“Keeping in view of the above, it is hereby ordered that all Government and Private Education Institutions shall be closed on 01.08.2023 in District Faridabad,” the official statement added.

Violent clashes in Haryana's Nuh

Haryana witnessed violent clashes between two groups in Nuh district after a mob of miscreants pelted stones and set cars on fire during a religious procession on Monday. According to Haryana Police, the violent clashes broke out after Vishwa Hindu Parishad's 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' was stopped by a group of young men in Nuh and stones were pelted at the procession.

Following the incident, the central government decided to deploy paramilitary forces in order to control the clashes. Section 144 has been imposed across the area. In addition to this, internet services have also been suspended in the violence-hit Nuh district of the state.

"In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, the mobile internet services have been suspended. All telecom service providers of Haryana are hereby directed to ensure the compliance of this order,” the order stated.