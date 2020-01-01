Haryana: Over 1,000 Booked In Sirsa In Last 13 Months For Drug Peddling

As a part of a special drive, Haryana police have arrested over 1,000 people during the past 13 months, in cases of drug peddling in the Sirsa district. In the past 13 months, Haryana Police have registered 617 cases and booked 1,063 people in cases of drug peddling in Sirsa district alone, an official statement said. Under the special drive, a huge quantity of narcotics worth crores of rupees had been seized.

DGP Manoj Yadava said on Wednesday, "As many as 8 kgs 757 gram 393-milligram heroin, 27 kg 313-gram opium, over 2,277 kg Chura post and Doda post, 34 kg 706-gram ganja, over 4.15 lakh restricted pharma pills and more than 1.08 lakh capsules were seized from the possession of arrested accused during this period. The special drive is in line with the government's commitment to make Haryana a drug-free state."

Common people contribute to police efforts

The DGP said that the apprehension of drug-peddlers is taking being done every day in the entire state of Haryana especially in the districts close to borders with Rajasthan and Punjab. Common people also enhancing the efforts of the police by helping to nab those involved in the peddling of drugs.

He appreciated the works of the district SSP Dr. Arun Singh and his entire team for delivering the district from the drug threat. He encouraged the people to come ahead and confidently share information against the trade, consumption, and use of narcotics by dialling the Interstate Drug Secretariat mobile number 7087089947, toll-free number 1800-180-1314 and landline number 01733-253023.

Along with cracking down on people involved in drug-peddling, police are also creating awareness among the general public about the harmful effects of drug addiction.

386 drug peddlers arrested in Manipur in 2019

A total of 386 drug peddlers, including 68 women, were arrested in the state in 2019, a report by the Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) unit of the Manipur Police has revealed. Among other narcotics, World is Yours (WY), which comes in unlabelled packets, seemed to be the most popular among the users, as 65,60,531 tablets of the methamphetamine- based drug was confiscated, it said.



In 2018, law enforcers had seized 12,15,273 WY pills. The report also stated that 3,015 acres of poppy plantation and 19.51 acres of marijuana were destroyed during the year. One acre of poppy crop yields at least 10 kg opium.

