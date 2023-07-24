Haryana: Panic Prevails After Blast At Shop In Yamunanagar, Adjoining Stores Damaged

A blast in Haryana's Yamunanagar shop during the wee hours on Monday (July 24) damaged several other adjoining outlets in the area, triggering a panic among the locals, officials said. The roof of the shop and windowpanes of adjoining shops were found broken in the aftermath of the blast. According to officials, no casualties have been reported yet.

Acting on a complaint, the police teams rushed to the spot along with the team of forensic experts, trying to ascertain the source of the blast. During the initial probe, it was found that the blast took place due to suspected gas leakage. Later, it was found that the gas cylinder and the refrigerator inside the shop were in their original condition with no gas leakage.

Yamunanagar DSP Kawaljeet Singh asserted that no gas leakage took place inside the shop, citing the well-maintained condition of the gas cylinder and refrigerator. He added that forensic teams have collected the samples from the blast site.

"After verifying the evidence, the police will reveal the cause of the blast. The police are questioning the eyewitnesses and people nearby the blast spot. No causalities were reported due to the blast. Further investigation into the matter is underway," he added.