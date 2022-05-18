Haryana Police Arrest 2 Men With 11 Guns, 176 Rounds Of Live Ammo; Investigation Underway

Following an armed encounter that broke out between a group of men and a police party in Haryana's Rohtak district last night, a huge amount of guns and ammunition have been recovered from the accused while two of them were arrested by the police.

The incident took place on Monday night on the Kharawar-Naunand road in Rohtak during which police had arrived after receiving specific inputs of suspicious movement in the area. After reaching the place, the police team found three men with their vehicles following which the police tried to approach them. After that, two of them suddenly started firing gunshots at the police personnel, while the third one managed to flee away with a car.

After arresting the two attackers, the police forces recovered a total of 11 guns and 176 live ammunition from the two men against whom an investigation has been initiated. A case has also been registered in the matter. Speaking on the same, Superintendent of Police Rohtak, Udai Singh Meena spoke to the media and said that two out of the three accused have been arrested while an investigation is currently underway for nabbing the third one who is said to be the main conspirator identified as Om Prakash.

"During our regular patrolling, we received information about some suspicious people with vehicles. As we reached the spot and tried to stop them, a person fled away with the car, and the two others fired at us and tried to flee away. However, they were later caught" said the Rohtak SP further adding that 11 firearms and 176 live ammunition were recovered from them.

He also stated that the accused have been identified. While the two arrested men are Aman and Mohit, the main accused Om Prakash is yet to be arrested. SP Meena also added that a role of a big gang is being suspected in connection to the case.

Notably, preliminary interrogation of the two accused has revealed that they used to bring illegal weapons from Uttar Pradesh and would supply them to different gangs in Haryana. Also, they were involved in incidents of snatching, loot, and thefts, the Rohtak SP further informed.

