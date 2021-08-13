Haryana: Police Arrest Protestors Outside Anil Vij's Residence, Weapons & Swords Recovered

In a shocking incident, a ruckus erupted outside Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij's residence on Friday as protesters gathered to demand the release of arrested farmers in the state. On Thursday evening, Anil Vij was returning to his residence in Ambala during which his convoy was stopped by farmers. During the Haryana Police's attempt to clear the chaos, protestors restored to stone-pelting after which one of the farmers was arrested from the site.

On Friday morning, farmers reached Anil Vij's residence to demand the release of the arrested farmer. During the protest, the miscreants pelted stones at the Haryana police after which they were taken into custody. As protestors were being taken into custody, the police recovered weapons such as swords and sticks from their possession. An FIR has been lodged in both cases.

"On Thursday night, the farmers stopped Home Minister's convoy. After that, an arrest was made. The next day farmers gheraoed Anil Vij's residence. A case has been registered. Swords were found in their car," said an Ambala Police official.

Reacting to the development, the BJP lashed out at the shocking security breach saying, "Anil Vij ji had gone to visit an ailing party leader. After his return, he noticed that his residence was gheraoed by protestors and he was stopped by some miscreants. Later they resorted to stone-pelting and when were arrested by the Haryana Police, swords were recovered from their vehicles."

Farmers to intensify protests ahead of I-day

Farmers have threatened to intensify protests across the country ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. While asserting that farmers will not leave Delhi, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has said that the protests will also spread to other states such as Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab. Moreover, Tikait announced that farmers will hold a tractor rally on August 15.

Meanwhile, on August 12, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh met PM Modi where he stated that the farmers' stir had the potential of posing security threats for Punjab and the country, especially now that Independence Day is just around the corner. He reasoned that the Pakistan-backed anti-India forces were allegedly looking to exploit the farmers’ disgruntlement with the Centre and attempted to hijack the ongoing protests.