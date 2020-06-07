Haryana Police Assures Action Against BJP's TikTok Neta Sonali Phogat, Says Probe Is On

Following the controversial video which came to light showing BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat thrashing a government official, the Haryana police has assured that the matter has been taken into cognizance and that action will be taken. "We received 2 reports in our chowki regarding this incident. An FIR has been filed under sections 147, 149, 186, 332, 353 and 506 of Indian Penal Code (IPC), the second case has been filed against Singh under sections 354 and 509 of the IPC. Investigation is on in both matters," said the police official.

Over allegations of this incident taking place in the presence of the Haryana Police, the official said, "When we received complaints, our police officials reached the site. After we reached, the matter came under control. We have not received any input that the thrashing happened in the presence of a policeman. All matters will be considered in the investigation. Sections under attack on a government official in uniform have also been considered," he added.

Controversial video shared by Congress

Sharing a video on Twitter, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Friday had alleged that the poor are being exploited by BJP leaders under Haryana's ML Khattar government. He said that Phogat who is also the BJP committee head of Adampur, Hisar is thrashing the government official 'like animal'. He went on to ask if the Khattar government will take action against her.

In the video, Phogat is seen thrashing a man who has been identified as Balsamand market secretary Sultan Singh. In the video, Phogat while thrashing the govt official is heard saying, "Do I step out to listen to what people like you have to say? Do I step out to listen to the abuses by you people? We don't have the right to live with dignity or what? you people who use such language are not allowed to live." She then tells the Police officers present at the spot to lodge a complaint against the man. She is heard saying: "He used objectionable language against me."

In her defense after the video went viral, Phogat alleged that while she was discussing the matters related to crop sales with the village market committee, Singh called her names and misbehaved with her. She maintained that it was then that she lost her cool and hit Singh for not respecting women.

