Haryana Police Officer, Awarded On Republic Day, Caught Red Handed Taking Bribe

A police officer, who was awarded on Republic Day, was allegedly caught red-handed accepting a bribe in Haryana’s Bawarikheda. The National Crime Investigation Bureau (NCIB) posted a 1 min 15-sec video clip of the woman police officer being taken into custody with the officials of the vigilance department present around her. After being caught she is also seen handing over the bribe money to the officials.

कल हिसार एवं भवानी विजिलेस विभाग की संयुक्त टीम ने बवानीखेड़ा की महिला सब इंस्पेक्टर मुन्नी देवी को भिवानी लघु सचिवालय में 5 हजार रुपए रिश्वत लेते किया गिरफ़्तार। विदित हो कि, ये वही महिला एसआई हैं जिसे गणतंत्र दिवस पर उनके बेहतर काम और ईमानदारी के लिए सम्मानित किया गया था। pic.twitter.com/lzofLm1guk March 29, 2023

Posting the video, the NCIB wrote, “Yesterday, a joint team of Hisar and Bhawani Vigilance Department arrested Bawanikheda's female sub-inspector Munni Devi while accepting a bribe of ₹5,000. To be noted, this is the same woman SI who was honored on Republic Day for her good work and honesty.”

Munni Devi allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹5,000 acting as an investigation officer in a case of recovery on the complaint of a woman. The aggrieved woman complained to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) which constituted a team and laid a trap to catch the sub-inspector.

Recently on March 9 the state vigilance bureau arrested a sub divisional engineer (SDE) and a junior engineer (JE) of the public health engineering department of Panipat while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.2 Lakh in return for clearing the bills of the complainant.

In another incident of the state authorities’ clampdown on corruption, an employee of the Narnaul Municipal Council in Mahendergarh district was nabbed accepting a Rs 15000 bribe in exchange for clearing a grant under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. A woman employee was also arrested by the bureau for demanding a bribe. The ACB began the investigation against both by filing a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act in Gurugram. The complainant approached the ACB in the matter after which the agency teams raided and arrested the Narnaul Municipal Council employee.