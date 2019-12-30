Haryana Police Prepares For New Year’s Eve; Issues Traffic Advisories

Police in Haryana have made complex traffic and security arrangements ahead of the New Year celebrations across the state. Navdeep Singh Virk, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), said that extra police personnel is going to be deployed for both foot and mobile patrolling at crowded and popular spots like shopping malls and pubs on New Year’s Eve.

Virk added that all Police Commissioners and District Superintendents have been given special instructions to make extra arrangements for crowd management and traffic management in their particular areas.

The police also said that they will be deployed in public places without causing disturbance to the celebrations on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. Police added that they are going to especially focus on women and children’s safety.

ADGP Virk warned Haryana citizens that those who are caught drunk driving on New Year’s eve will be apprehended with strict action and a hefty fine.

Gurugram police said that motorists should not park their vehicles on the roads and issued a traffic advisory

Himanshu Garg, DCP Traffic said, "Parking on the roads will be strictly prohibited and vehicles parked on the roads will be towed away by Gurugram Traffic Police." He added that as many as 4,000 policemen are going to be patrolling in several areas in both uniforms and civilian clothes to supervise crowded areas for potential troublemakers and suspicious-looking people.

Garg added, "Commuters are also advised to park their vehicles at the designated parking lots only.”

The traffic advisory issued by Gurugram police said that they will be patrolling in many areas to detect driving under the influence. Garg told agencies, "The penalty for drunken driving as per amended Motor Vehicle Act is Rs 10,000 and the driving license is liable to be suspended for 3 months. Commuters are advised not to drive vehicles in an intoxicated state for their own safety.”

The traffic advisory issued read: ‘Commuters coming from Signature Tower to Sector-29 market are requested to follow the yellow line, take a left from Lemon Tree hotel and go straight towards the parking area’.

It added that ‘Commuters coming from MG Road are requested to follow the green line, take a right after Iffco Chowk metro station and go straight towards the parking area.’

Police in other major cities like Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad is also preparing for New Year’s Eve bash with special arrangements to prevent accidents and crimes.

(With Inputs from Agencies)