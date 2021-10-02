Haryana Reports 14 Fresh Cases, No Covid Death

Haryana reported no Covid-related death, even though 14 new cases were recorded Saturday, pushing the virus tally to 7,70,904 in the state.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death toll stood at 9,874. Of the new cases, eight were reported from Gurugram district.

The total number of active cases in the state was 111 while the overall recoveries reached 7,60,746. The recovery rate was 98.68 percent, the bulletin said.

