Haryana Reports 15 Fresh Covid Cases, No New Fatality

Haryana reported 15 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 7,71,463 on Tuesday, while no coronavirus-related death was reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Department's bulletin.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,051.

Of the fresh cases, 13 infections were reported from Gurgaon, among others.

There are 123 active cases in the state, while 7,61,266 people have recovered from the infection.

The recovery rate was 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

