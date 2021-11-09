Haryana Reports 15 New COVID-19 Cases

Haryana reported no new coronavirus-related death, even as it added 15 fresh cases on Tuesday, pushing the infection tally to 7,71,355, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 10,050, the bulletin said.

Among the districts, nine cases were reported from Gurugram.

The number of active novel coronavirus cases in the state stands at 93, while the overall recoveries has reached 7,61,189, the bulletin said.

Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.68 per cent, it said.

