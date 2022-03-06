Haryana reports 156 new COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh, Mar 6 (PTI) Haryana on Sunday reported 156 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's infection count so far to 9,83,018.

No death due to the disease was reported in the state in a day, and the fatality count stands at 10,571, according to a health department bulletin.

The fresh cases include 65 from Gurugram district and 11 from Faridabad, while Hisar and Panchkula reported 10 cases each.

The COVID-19 recovery rate is at 98.80 per cent, as per the bulletin. PTI SUN IJT

