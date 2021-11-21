Haryana Reports 16 COVID-19 Cases

Haryana reported 16 COVID-19 cases and zero daily deaths due to the disease on Sunday, pushing the infection tally to 7,71,544.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,053.

Nine new cases were reported from Gurugram, four from Panchkula, two from Fatehabad and one case was from Faridabad.

The number of active cases of the disease in the state stands at 117, while the count of recoveries is at 7,61,351.

The recovery rate was recorded at 98.68 per cent, the bulletin showed.

