Haryana Reports 18 New Covid Cases

Haryana recorded 18 fresh Covid cases, pushing the infection tally to 7,71,326 on Sunday, a health bulletin said. The death toll remained at 10,050 as no new fatality was reported.

Of the new cases, eight were reported from Gurgaon and six from Rohtak, among others.

There are 89 active cases in the state, while 7,61,164 people have recuperated from the infection.

The recovery rate was 98.68 per cent in the state, the bulletin said.

