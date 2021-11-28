Haryana reports 22 fresh COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh, Nov 28 (PTI) Haryana reported 22 COVID-19 cases and zero daily deaths due to the disease on Sunday, according to data issued by the state's health department.

The state's coronavirus infection tally has risen to 7,71,676, while its death toll stands at 10,054, it showed.

Of the new cases, Gurugram reported 13, Faridabad eight and Hisar one, as per the bulletin.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 145, while that of overall recoveries is at 7,61,454.

The recovery rate was 98.68 per cent, the bulletin showed. PTI SUN VSD IJT

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)