Haryana reports 79 fresh COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh, Dec 24 (PTI) Haryana reported no COVID-related death, while it added 79 new infections on Friday with 48 of them from Gurugram alone, pushing the total case tally to 7,72,451.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,062.

A day earlier too, Gurugram, which falls in the National Capital Region, had reported 28 cases. However, further surge in cases during the past 24 hours was stated to be the highest single-day increase in the past few months.

Among other districts, Faridabad and Panchkula reported nine and five cases, respectively.

With increase in cases, the total active cases in the state jumped from 295 a day earlier to 343 while the overall recoveries were 7,62,023.

The recovery rate was 98.66 percent, the bulletin said. PTI SUN VSD HDA

