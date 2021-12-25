Haryana Reports 90 New Covid Cases, 59 From Gurugram

Haryana reported no new coronavirus-related death, even as it added 90 fresh cases on Saturday, including 59 from Gurugram alone, pushing the infection count to 7,72,541 in the state, according to an official bulletin.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 10,062, the health department's daily bulletin said.

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases has doubled in Haryana during the past two days.

Among other districts, Faridabad and Karnal reported seven and four cases, respectively.

With increase in cases, the number of active cases in the state jumped from 343 to 407 while the overall recoveries stands at 7,62,049.

Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.64 per cent, the bulletin said.

