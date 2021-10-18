Haryana Reports No COVID-19 Death, 16 New Cases

Haryana reported no Covid-related death and 16 new infections on Monday, pushing the infection tally to 7,71,092.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,049.

Meanwhile, among the districts, nine cases were reported from Gurgaon, it said.

The state has a total of 100 active cases while 7,60,917 Covid patients have recovered so far.

The state’s recovery rate is 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

