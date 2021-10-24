Haryana reports no Covid death, 16 fresh cases

Chandigarh, Oct 24 (PTI) Haryana reported no Covid-related death on Sunday even though it added 16 new infections, pushing the total case count to 7,71,157.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,049.

Among the districts, 10 cases were reported from Faridabad and five from Gurgaon.

The total number of active cases in the state was 104 while the overall recoveries was 7,60,981.

The recovery rate was 98.68 percent, the bulletin said. PTI SUN VSD TIR TIR

