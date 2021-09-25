Haryana Reports One COVID-19 Death, 9 Fresh Cases

Haryana reported one COVID-related death and added nine new infections on Saturday, pushing the total infection tally in the state to 7,70,805, a government bulletin stated.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death toll rose to 9,810 after one fatality was reported from Kurukshetra district.

Among the districts, Gurugram reported six cases.

The total active cases in the state were 102, while the overall recoveries was 7,60,663.

The recovery rate was 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

