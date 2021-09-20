Haryana sees 22 fresh COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh, Sep 19 (PTI) Haryana on Sunday reported 22 new COVID-19 cases that pushed its tally to 7,70,733, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

No fresh death was reported. The death toll stands at 9,808, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases, nine were reported from Gurugram district and five from Panchkula, it said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana stands at 104, the bulletin stated.

So far, 7,60,591 people have recovered from the disease. The state has a recovery rate of 98.68 per cent, it said. PTI SUN VSD DIV DIV

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)