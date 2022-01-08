Haryana sees 3,541 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

Chandigarh, Jan 8 (PTI) Haryana recorded 3,541 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with 1,450 of them from Gurugram district alone, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

Two fatalities were reported from Hisar and Fatehabad districts, raising the death toll from the pandemic to 10,072 in the state, the bulletin said.

The fresh cases pushed the infection count to 7,88,985 in Haryana.

In addition to Gurugram, Faridabad (480), Sonipat (143), Panchkula (415), Ambala (181), Karnal (199), Rohtak (110) and Hisar (96) districts also registered a spike in cases.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 13,937 while the count of recoveries at 7,64,953.

Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery of 96.95 per cent, the bulletin said. PTI SUN VSD CK

