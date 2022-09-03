Haryana Shocker: Woman Thrown Off Running Train After She Resists Molestation Bid, Dies

In a shocking development, a 32-year-old woman, a mother of one, was thrown out of a running train near Haryana's Tohana station in Fatehabad for resisting a molestation bid, officials said on Friday, September 2.

The incident, which took place on Thursday night, was reported when the woman was travelling with her nine-year-old son from Rohtak to Tohana. The deceased, identified as Mandeep Kaur, was returning from her paternal house to her in-laws' house.

"The passenger train was on its way from Delhi to Tohana and the woman and her son had boarded it from Lakhan Majra," SHO of GRP police station, Hisar, Naresh Kumar said.

A majority of passengers had deboarded from the train at a previous station and most coaches were empty when the episode occurred near Tohana station where Kaur had to get down. The woman's husband was waiting at Tohana station.

Accused arrested by police

Seeing the coach almost empty, the now-arrested accused Sandeep Singh tried to molest the woman but she resisted his attempt following which the accused pushed her down from the moving train and she died due to the injuries.

The accused, who was under the influence of alcohol, also jumped from the moving train to flee from the spot but sustained injuries during the act and was later taken to the hospital.

When the train reached Tohana, the victim's son, who was sobbing profusely, narrated the whole incident to his father after which they approached the police. A search operation was launched in the night and the body was found near the tracks at some distance from Tohana on Friday morning.

"A case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302 (murder) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty)," the police official said.

