Haryana: Shops To Close By 6 Pm, Non-essential Functions Prohibited As Part Of COVID Curbs

The Haryana government on Thursday announced new restrictions to curb the spread of novel coronavirus in the state. For instance, all shops will close by 6 pm and non-essential gatherings will not be allowed. While the state government had recently capped the number of attendees in indoor and outdoor gatherings to 50 and 200 persons each, it has now mandated that only the Sub Divisional Magistrate can give permission for any function.

Speaking on the new guidelines, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij stated, “There are two ways to stop COVID-19. One is lockdown which we don’t want to impose. The second path is to follow the COVID-19 guidelines. We want to do that. We have taken the decision that all shops will be closed by 6 pm. A decision has also been taken to ban non-essential gatherings”.

Currently, a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am is already in force. Earlier in the day, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar made it clear that the migrant workers had nothing to worry and should carry on with their work. On Wednesday, the state recorded its single-highest one-day surge of 9623 COVID-19 cases and 45 deaths.

COVID-19 situation in India

There are 22,91,428 active novel coronavirus cases in India while 1,34,54,880 patients have been discharged and 1,84,657 fatalities have been reported. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala account for 59.99% of the country's total active cases. 3,14,835 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. 10 states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Rajasthan reported 75.66% of the new cases. With 1,78,841 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries has soared to 1,34,54,880.

On the other hand, 81.08 per cent of the 2104 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Jharkhand. With 9 states/Union Territories not recording any fresh death, the fatality rate stands at 1.16%. A total of 11,34,79,566 persons have been inoculated in India till now, 1,91,18,060 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too. Owing to a continuous rise in cases, many hospitals across the country are witnessing a shortage of beds, oxygens and key drugs such as Remdesivir.