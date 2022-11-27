Haryana Signs MoU With J&K; To Invest In UT After Aricle 370 Abrogation, Says CM Khattar

The Haryana government has signed an MoU with the Jammu and Kashmir administration, following which, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar informed that the state will invest money in the Union Territory of J&K.

Khattar added that after the abrogation of article 370, the region witnessed development, therefore, his state was willing to contribute. The MoU was signed at the 25th National Conference on e-Governance.

Speaking to the media, the Haryana CM said, "A lot of money was given to J&K earlier as well but no audits were conducted then. After the abrogation of 370, development has begun in J&K. Haryana will also invest here."

Khattar also said, "I had spent three years in J&K (as an RSS pracharak) when there was Article 370 in force and terrorism was at its peak. Our discussions at that time would mostly focus on the steps needed to be taken to tackle terrorism, safeguarding the people and restoring peace (in Jammu and Kashmir)," Khattar said.

Haryana to invest in J&K

The Haryana CM added that he is happy that Jammu and Kashmir have come out of the terrorism phase following the abrogation of Article 370 and all central laws have become applicable. "It is also a happy moment to see J&K marching alongside the rest of the country in the implementation of e-governance for ease of living and making big strides on the development front," he said.

The Haryana Chief Minister stated that his visit to J&K provided him with an opportunity to meet old friends and no political programme was scheduled during his stay.

In August 2019, the BJP-led government at the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the border state into two Union Territories.

(With agency inputs)