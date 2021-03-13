Haryana State Commission For Women Issues Notice To Bhupinder Hooda, Seeks Explanation

Haryana State Commission for Women on Saturday sought a strict explanation from the leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on reports that a woman MLA pulled his tractor outside the State Secretariat on March 8, a day observed as International Women's Day.

On Friday, when Singh was asked about it, he maintained that he was not aware of the fact that the women were pulling the tractor. He went on to say that had he known, he could have asked her to not pull the tractor or avoid the situation. "She used to drive a motorbike, it was her own wish to pull the tractor," he said.

"We will see if the complaint comes by anyone. Had I asked them, they would have said that they are no less than men," he said in response to claims that NCW was urging the woman to come forward with a complaint. It is pertinent to mention that the National Commission for Women had objected to the happenings soon after the video started doing the rounds.

Haryana CM breaks down in Assembly

On Tuesday, reacting to visuals of women MLAs allegedly pulling a tractor driven by ex-CM Bhupinder Hooda on Women's Day, CM Manohar Lal Khattar broke down in the Haryana Assembly, lamenting the insult to women. He said that it pained him when he saw his predecessor riding a tractor during a protest against the fuel price hike on Monday and women legislators of the party pulling it with ropes. Khattar said that on one hand the world was celebrating International Women's Day and on the other Bhupinder Singh Hooda sat in the driver's seat while Congress' women MLAs were pulling the tractor. Similarly, Union Woman and Child welfare minister Smriti Irani slammed Hooda for 'insulting his party's women MLAs and workers', calling it "Bandhua Mazdoor". The BJP government recently survived a trust vote called by Congress.